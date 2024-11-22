Dubai Police issue fines for over 12,000 noisy, modified vehicles; owners ordered to pay extra fees of up to Dh10,000

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

More than 12,000 vehicle owners were fined by the Dubai Police since January this year for making unauthorised car modifications that caused excessive noise and disturbances, authorities said on Friday.

The violations included making significant changes to the vehicle's engine or chassis without a permit.

A total of 5,523 fines were issued to drivers of modified noisy vehicles; and 6,496 were issued to those who made unauthorised changes to car engines. Violators have to pay fees of up to Dh10,000 to get their impounded cars released.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, warned against “equipping vehicles with technologies that boost engine speed, as these can create noise and pose risks to residents in residential areas".

He also called out "reckless and careless drivers", noting that the law penalises "those who operate vehicles in ways that endanger their own lives or the lives of others".

Causing noise or disturbance while driving is among the violations punishable by administrative impoundment in Dubai, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said.