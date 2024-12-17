Watch: Dubai Police impound 17 vehicles, issue 101 fines for reckless behaviour

Photo: Dubai Police/X

Dubai Police impounded 17 vehicles and issued 101 fines last week against drivers who engaged in reckless and disruptive behaviour on Al Meydan Street.

The violations included illegal vehicle use, generating excessive noise, and performing dangerous stunts, which endangered their lives and the safety of other road users and disturbed nearby residential areas, said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations.

Al Mazrouei explained that impounded vehicles face varying detention periods depending on the severity of the offence, alongside fines outlined in the Federal Traffic and Roads Law.

"Under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, violators are subject to a release fee of up to Dh50,000, forming part of the strict deterrent measures against such hazardous behaviour," Al Mazrouei said.

He reiterated that Dubai Police has repeatedly warned against irresponsible driving practices and stressed that there is zero tolerance for offenders, as part of maintaining the emirate's civilised image and ensuring public safety. Some drivers persist in committing such violations, requiring decisive actions to uphold traffic security, he added. "The police particularly call on the youth to adhere to traffic regulations, ensuring the safety of all road users and achieving higher levels of security across the emirate's roads," he urged. The efforts also align with the force’s awareness campaign #SafeRoadforEveryone Al Mazrouei warned drivers against reckless and dangerous driving, highlighting that the law imposes strict penalties on those who endanger lives, damage infrastructure, or harm the environment. He affirmed that Dubai Police will not tolerate such offences and will take all necessary legal measures, including referring violators to the judiciary. Al Mazrouei also urged the public to cooperate with Dubai Police by reporting any negative traffic behaviour through the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling the "We Are All Police" hotline at 901. ALSO READ: Dubai bans truck movement on key Emirates Road stretch during evening peak hours from 2025