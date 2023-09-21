Dubai: Officer finds cash, returns it to police; honoured for his honesty

Photo: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police on Thursday honoured a Civil Defence officer for his honesty.

Lieutenant Saeed Muhammad Ali, who works in the General Department of Civil Defence, handed over a sum of money found in the jurisdiction.

Major General Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, honoured Lieutenant Ali.

"His honesty embodies the noble values ​​​​of the people of the Emirates that we are proud of in our society," the Major General said.

"This honour comes within the framework of the centre management’s interest in motivating the public, in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Police General Command," he added.

Al Maasem presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to Lieutenant Ali, for his honesty and good behaviour.

"It activates the role of community partnership between Dubai Police and the public, spreading good qualities and a spirit of cooperation, and working hand in hand to extend security and safety throughout the country.

Lieutenant Ali expressed his happiness with the honour.

"It is an incentive for me and for everyone about the importance of cooperation with the police services to serve the community and enhance its stability.

