Dubai Police honour 2 residents for cooperation, ethical conduct

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM

Dubai Police have honoured two residents for their cooperation and ethical conduct, the authority said in a release on Friday.

The Bur Dubai Police Station awarded Yasir Hayat Khan Sheer and Nishan Rai Bijab Kumar Ray with certificates of appreciation after their efforts contributed to enhancing safety and security in the community.

Brigadier Abdul Moneim Abdel Rahman Mohammed, acting deputy director of Bur Dubai Police Station, conveyed the authority's appreciation, and praised their cooperation.