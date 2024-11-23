Dubai Police hold sports competitions for prison inmates

The Dubai Police, through its Positive Spirit Council and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, recently organised a series of sports competitions aimed at promoting physical activity and fostering a healthy lifestyle among inmates.

The sports event, held in collaboration with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, provided the inmates with a competitive yet enjoyable environment. It also encouraged participants to engage in physical fitness and social interaction.

The Positive Spirit Council highlighted that such events reflect their broader community goals, focusing on improving quality of life and fostering social harmony.

Beyond promoting physical fitness, the initiative also aims to instil values of tolerance, coexistence, and effective time management through sports, emphasising the transformative role athletics can play in rehabilitation and personal growth.