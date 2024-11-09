Dubai Police grant boy's wish to become cop for a day

Photos: Dubai Police/X

A child of determination had his wish of becoming a cop fulfilled, thanks to the Dubai Police. The boy got to live his dream for a day.

In a heartwarming initiative, Dubai Police’s People of Determination Council, in collaboration with the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, fulfilled the wish of young Matar Muhammad Al Ketbi, accompanied by his sister Sheikha Al Ketbi, to experience a day as a police officer.

To make the experience memorable, Dubai Police provided Al Ketbi and his sister with official police uniforms before taking them on a field tour in the sleek Tesla Cybertruck, a recent addition to Dubai Police’s fleet of luxury tourist patrols.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the experience, Dubai Police also gave Al Ketbi a tour of the Smart Police Station (SPS), allowing him to explore the range of smart services available to the community and people of determination. The day included a demonstration by the K9 unit, where Al Ketbi had the chance to see police dogs in action, along with a special commemorative gift.