Dubai Police extradites wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

The Dubai Police have extradite a Dutch national Faisal Taghi to the Netherlands, authorities revealed on Monday.
Taghi, described as a 'high-value target', is the leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death' and is wanted on an international arrest warrant for crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.
His father, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and was the leader of ‘Angels of Death’ then. He was living in a luxury villa since 2016 and entered the UAE using a false identity.
At that time the Netherlands and Dubai had no extradition treaty. The countries signed two judicial and legal agreements related to the extradition of criminals and mutual assistance in criminal matters in August 2021.
In February this year, Ridouan was sentenced to life in prison over a series of gang-related killings, marking the end of one of the largest criminal trials in Dutch history.
His criminal syndicate is said to be responsible for over 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders. Interpol classified him as one of the most wanted criminals and the leader of one of the world's most violent gangs. Back then, Dutch authorities had offered a financial reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to his arrest.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof commended the UAE’s security cooperation and specifically recognised the valuable role of the Dubai Police in Faisal's extradition.
