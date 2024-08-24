Dubai Police distribute water, meals to 300 workers

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 8:28 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 8:41 PM

The Dubai Police, in collaboration with partners, distributed water, cold drinks, meals and sunshades to 300 workers.

This campaign was carried out by the authority's "Positive Spirit" initiative with the “Good Umbrella 2” and “Dubai Water Aid” initiatives.

Workers in the Al Quoz area were given these items amid the summer temperatures. UAE authorities frequently distribute food, water and other essentials to workers to help them combat heat exhaustion during the scorching season.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This included the much-welcomed Al Freej Fridge initiative, that ran till August 23, where over 35,000 icecreams and juices were distributed daily to workers.