Dubai Police award over Dh50,000 total cash prize to winners of fitness initiative

A total of Dh54,000 in cash prizes was awarded to the winners of the recently concluded Positive Spirit Running Race organised by the Dubai Police Officers Club under the General Department of Logistic Support, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Held at the Dubai Police Academy, the event featured three exciting race categories: the 10km, 5km, and a 2.5km race, the latter with a special segment for participants under 15 years old.

The Positive Spirit Running Race was held alongside the popular Ripe Market activities to promote physical fitness, community engagement, and social awareness. The event saw an incredible turnout of 37,000 participants, ranging from seasoned runners to newcomers eager to improve their fitness levels.

The event also served as an important opportunity to raise awareness on critical security issues. Brigadier Dr Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre, underscored the role of the run in promoting public safety.

He highlighted important initiatives such as the dangers of drug abuse, the e-crime platform for reporting cybercrimes, and the proper use of emergency services like the 999 emergency number and the non-emergency line 901. Participants were also reminded of the Eye Police service, a tool to help enhance community safety.

The event garnered significant support from Dubai Police leadership, with Major-General Ahmad Muhammad Rafi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, and Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, in attendance.

“Such initiatives align with Dubai Police’s strategic goals of creating a safe city and enhancing community happiness,” noted Major-General Rafi.

Meanwhile, Major-General Dr Murad emphasised the importance of the run as a platform to promote a healthy lifestyle and community harmony. He also reiterated Dubai Police’s commitment to hosting sustainable events that contribute to the overall well-being of the public.