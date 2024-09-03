Video: Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for deliberately knocking down biker

The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to Dh1.48 million, was funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund
Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a video clip of the accused deliberately knocking down another rider went viral on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law, and putting the life of the second rider at risk, after a dispute that broke out between them over the right of way.
Watch the video that went viral, below:
The police stressed on the importance of relying on competent authorities to resolve disputes. The authority also emphasised on the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure public safety.
ALSO READ:
The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to Dh1.48 million, was funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund
The team of over 22 youngsters from various schools in Dubai have been designing, building and programming the robot for over three months now
The institute will be collaborating with prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate
Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern
Of these interactions, 129,381 were via virtual assistant while 28,064 were emails
During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion
The public has been urged to verify that companies have obtained the authority's license by visiting its website
Last year's challenge drew more than 2.4 million participants, including more than 35,000 cyclists for Dubai Ride and over 226,000 runners for Dubai Run