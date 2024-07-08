Dubai Police announces free car inspection service till end of August

Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
Motorists in the UAE face an increased risk of accidents during the summer due to the extreme rise in temperatures. While tyre bursts are a common cause of accidents during this period, other incidents, such as fire accidents, can also lead to fatal outcomes.
It is imperative for motorists to service cars on a regular basis. Dubai Police is offering motorists a free car inspection service until the end of August. All private car owners can benefit from this service by visiting AutoPro centres located across the UAE.
10 vehicle health checks that can be availed of at AutoPro centres:
Dubai Police, through the General Department of Traffic, has announced enhanced traffic awareness efforts for the summer months in line with the 'Summer Without Accidents' campaign.
A field team from the Traffic Education Department have been educating drivers on how to ensure the validity of tyres and their efficiency. Dubai Police has also issued safety tips that motorists must follow to stay safe and avoid accidents. These are:
Traffic accidents remain a major concern for law enforcement as they result in fatalities, injuries and material losses.
Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023. They also list of six items that are susceptible to catching fire if left in a car during the heat months.
