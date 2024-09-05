Dubai Police add 2 new Tesla cars to their fleet

Photo: Dubai Police/X

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 10:13 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 10:18 PM

The Dubai Police have recently enhanced their fleet of traffic patrols by adding the latest model of Tesla, fully adorned in the force's livery the authority said.

The new vehicles will be utilised to organise traffic flow and enhance the security presence of police officers in tourist areas and other locations across the emirate.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that adding new patrols is part of Dubai Police's constant efforts to utilise modern vehicles equipped with the latest technologies, smart systems, and artificial intelligence to improve traffic management and security.

He emphasised that these new patrols will enhance the quality of traffic and security services in Dubai and provide the highest levels of service to the public.

"The new patrols addition aim to activate a faster response time and provide better police presence in the field. This aligns with Dubai Police's efforts to adopt the best innovative initiatives and projects in line with its forward-looking plans and programmes," he said.