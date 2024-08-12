Dubai: Parkin records 26% jump in fines issued during second quarter this year

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM

Parkin Company on Monday revealed the total number of fines issued in Dubai increased 26 per cent from 291,000 in Q2 2023 to 365,000 in Q2 2024, with a fine collection rate of 87 per cent during the quarter. The majority of the fines issued were a result of public parking enforcement.

The company also revealed that the total number of public parking spaces in Dubai crossed the 200,000 mark in the second quarter of 2024. Around 3,000 developer-owned parking spaces were also added, reaching 17, 200.

Likewise, around 2,900 new parking spaces were also added during the second quarter of this year, taking the total to 177,000 in Dubai.

