Dubai: Park timings announced for Eid Al Fitr

The authority also announced timings for some recreational facilities in the emirate

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM

The Dubai Municipality announced park operating hours in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr break.

The authority also announced timings for some recreational facilities in the emirate. Residential parks and squares are set to be open from 8am to 12am.


Those looking for some adventure during the long weekend can hit mountain, bike and hiking trails. These will be open from 6am to 7pm.

The following parks will be open from 8am to 11pm:

  • Zabeel Park
  • Al Khor Park
  • Mamzar Park
  • Al Safa Park
  • Mushrif Park
  • National Park

Quranic Park will be open from 8am to 10pm.

Miracle Cave and Glass House will be open from 9am to 8.30pm.

Dubai Frame will operate between 9am and 9pm.

Children's City will have different timings on the weekdays and weekend. From Monday to Thursday, the facility will be open from 9am to 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it will operate between 2pm and 8pm.

