Dubai: Park timings announced for Eid Al Fitr

A trip to the Sultanate by car is favoured as it is affordable
The Dubai Municipality announced park operating hours in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr break.
The authority also announced timings for some recreational facilities in the emirate. Residential parks and squares are set to be open from 8am to 12am.
Those looking for some adventure during the long weekend can hit mountain, bike and hiking trails. These will be open from 6am to 7pm.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The following parks will be open from 8am to 11pm:
Quranic Park will be open from 8am to 10pm.
Miracle Cave and Glass House will be open from 9am to 8.30pm.
Dubai Frame will operate between 9am and 9pm.
Children's City will have different timings on the weekdays and weekend. From Monday to Thursday, the facility will be open from 9am to 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it will operate between 2pm and 8pm.
ALSO READ:
A trip to the Sultanate by car is favoured as it is affordable
Residents who travelled last Eid and on long weekends to Oman and northern emirates shared their experiences and challenges
Discounts, financial support, special care systems among priority services offered to seniors
Public Prosecution took to social media to explain the laws and penalties ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays
The campaign has exceeded its target in under three weeks, raising a total of Dh1.484 billion before the end of Ramadan
The most heavily impacted block of the tower, Block B, remains cordoned off by authorities
If the crescent is spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Islamic festival falling on Tuesday, April 9
The authority has asked drivers to use alternative routes