Authority reminds establishments of a serious offence under the country's fire safety rules
Pakistani carrier Serene Air is offering passengers to carry up to 100kg baggage allowance from Dubai.
The young carrier of the South Asian country is offering a 70kg baggage allowance to economy class passengers with a maximum of 3 pieces of check-in baggage. While travellers flying in Serene Plus (business class) are allowed to carry up to 100kg with a maximum of 4 pieces of luggage. Each piece should not exceed 32kg.
The airline said in a tweet that this facility is available on its Airbus 330-200. The campaign – 'Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends' – will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad.
Dubai-Pakistan is one of the busiest routes as the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, with a majority of them living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Pakistani citizens are the second largest community in the UAE.
In addition, the private carrier is offering a 60kg baggage allowance to passengers from Sharjah to Lahore and Islamabad also till the end of this month.
The airline is also in the process of expanding its cabin crew team. It will hold walk-in interviews for the crew in Lahore on August 3 and in Karachi on August 8.
The minimum age should be 26 years and the applicant must be fluent in English and Urdu.
Pakistan recently abolished the requirement of presenting a Covid-19 vaccine certificate upon arrival for all passengers.
ALSO READ:
Authority reminds establishments of a serious offence under the country's fire safety rules
Dr Anwar Gargash reacts to recent incidents involving the desecration of the holy book
The second edition of the exhibition is now underway till the end of September, with more than 70 works of art curated
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The bike has a top speed of 150km/h and can cover 300km on a single charge, while incorporating intelligent technologies for rider safety
The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project also provides entry and exit points to Mina Rashid and additional parking spaces beneath the new bridge
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi made the announcement using the 'Direct Line' today
Dubai Endowment will build a commercial complex with an annual expected revenue of Dh8 million which will cover the mosques expenses