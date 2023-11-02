Dubai: Paid tickets announced for Burj Khalifa's New Year fireworks show

File photo

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023

Residents and visitors who will be watching the world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks show of the Burj Khalifa at Burj Park will now have to purchase tickets.

“While Emaar's New Year's Eve celebration remains free for all to enjoy, a unique ticketed viewing experience is introduced at Burj Park in a front-row-seat experience of the Burj Khalifa's world-famous show,” said the Emaar Properties, which manages the New Year celebration at the world’s tallest tower.

The adult ticket has been priced at Dh300, while entry for kids aged between 5 and 12 costs Dh150. Children below 5 can go for free.

Tickets will go on sale on Platinumlist from November 10. Ticket holders for the exclusive Emaar NYE at the Burj Park viewing location can collect their badges from the Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall on December 26 -30, from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Badge collection is mandatory for entry to Burj Park and access to specific areas.

Ticket inclusions

Each ticket includes one meal from the assigned food stalls and two drinks. There will also be a variety of food trucks, stalls, live performances, and other amenities at the park. Doors to Burj Park will open at 4pm.

The ticket will guarantee uninterrupted views of the NYE celebration and live entertainment, food, and handpicked beverages.

Millions of people watch the New Year celebrations on-site and via televisions across the globe. It is one of the most sought-after experiences that draw in people from around the world.

Thousands of people start to arrive at Burj Park in the afternoon on December 31 to occupy places to enjoy the midnight show.

“Our vision for Emaar New Year's Eve each year is not just to mirror previous celebrations but to redefine them. The introduction of the exclusive viewing experience at Burj Park encapsulates our commitment to creating unforgettable moments,” said an Emaar spokesperson.

