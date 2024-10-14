Dubai: Paid tickets announced for Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve fireworks; prices increase by nearly 150%

Front-row views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebrations at the Burj Khalifa will once again be a paid experience. Tickets for entry to Burj Park that start at Dh580 for adults and Dh370 for kids above the age of 5 will be available from October 24. The tickets include a food and beverage voucher.

Organisers introduced paid tickets for the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve experience for the first time last year. Tickets were priced at Dh300 for adults and Dh150 for children then. The paid tickets were sold out within days.

While Burj Park is a ticketed experience, other viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public, Emaar said. “This year’s event promises an even more refined and unforgettable experience, with live entertainment, kids’ workshops, a curated selection of food and beverage options, and a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to celebrate the arrival of 2025.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The developer called Burj Park the “ideal location” for guests looking to “enjoy the iconic Burj Khalifa light, music, and fireworks show in an exclusive, ticketed setting”.

“Guests can secure a coveted direct view, ensuring an experience free from the usual New Year’s Eve crowds. While Burj Park offers this ticketed experience, the rest of the public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public, allowing everyone to enjoy the spectacular display.” Live entertainment at the venue will start at 3.30pm on December 31. These include DJ performances, live bands, and children's activities. “More than 10 food and beverage stalls will offer a wide range of dining options, creating a truly festive experience.” Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a combination of picnic tables, drum tables, and bean bags. “Attendees are requested to collect their badges from December 26 to 30 to ensure smooth entry to Burj Park. Colour-coded navigation flags will further assist guests in finding their way to the venue," added the developer. ALSO READ: