Dubai: Over 10,000 police, security personnel to be deployed on New Year's Eve

Dubai will have more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations, authorities said in a press conference on Tuesday.

This will include more than 8,000 police officers, thousands of security personnel, and civil defence teams working around the clock. More than 200 ambulances will be stationed across the city to respond to any unforeseen incidents. Additionally, 1,800 medical staff and 10 hospitals will be on standby to provide urgent care if needed.

Major General Khalil Al Mansouri, Assistant Director General for Criminal Investigation Affairs, emphasised the commitment to public safety: “Our officers and teams will be present at both celebration sites and other locations to provide guidance and assistance. It’s our duty to ensure everyone feels secure while welcoming the New Year.”

To further enhance safety, 33 support tents will be set up in various designated areas, including 19 in Downtown Dubai and 14 at other fireworks locations. These tents will serve as resource points for the public, providing lost and found services, first aid, logistical support, assistance for lost children, and guidance for visitors.

The top official highlighted that extensive preparatory measures included coordination meetings, tabletop exercises, and on-site inspections across the 36 event locations.

He noted the success of dividing the emirate into operational sectors, which will continue in 2025: the North Sector will include four event locations, the Central Sector will cover nine locations, the West Sector will comprise 23 locations, and the Maritime Sector will ensure safety at all coastal and water-based events. Additionally, six mobile operation rooms will provide support, ensuring seamless communication between entities.

Major General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General for Fire and Rescue Affairs, highlighted the extensive preparations for this event: “We have conducted a thorough field survey involving 257 ground forces to ensure the safety of all structures and building associated with firewords. A dedicated team of 1,777 firefighters will be deployed across the 36 celebration sites.”

Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, confirmed exceptional readiness, with strategic deployment covering key areas like Dubai Mall, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, and Hatta.

"We have 224 ambulance points throughout Dubai and 593 ambulance personnel ready to assist. We are particularly focused on key areas such as Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, shopping malls, and waterfronts." Resources deployed will include five marine rescue boats, seven ambulances at Dubai Mall, and 19 ambulances with 38 paramedics near Burj Khalifa. More than 45 fireworks shows will light up 36 locations in Dubai, the emirate's Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) announced on social media. Among the primary celebration venues are the Burj Park, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, and Hatta. For any emergencies, police advise dialing 999, while general inquiries can be directed to 901. Furthermore, with 42 licensed volunteers trained in first aid, the community is encouraged to reach out via the Dubai Ambulance app or by calling 998 for ambulance services.