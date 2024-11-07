Dubai opens centre to support, rehabilitate juvenile delinquents

A centre which seeks to create a secure and nurturing environment for the rehabilitation of juvenile delinquents was opened on Thursday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

‘Soun centre for care and rehabilitation’ is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for rehabilitating juvenile delinquents and guiding them toward positive life changes.

The centre offers specialised support for different categories of juvenile delinquents, including those awaiting trial or at risk of delinquency, as directed by judicial, parliamentary, or police authorities.

With a capacity to accommodate 48 juveniles, divided between boys and girls, the facility includes dedicated housing, rehabilitation areas, a mosque, dining halls, playgrounds, gyms, a clinic, classrooms, a courtroom, multi-purpose halls, and administrative offices.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of the CDA, said that creating a safe environment for court-sentenced juveniles is essential for their rehabilitation. This approach fosters personal growth, supports positive reintegration into society, discourages harmful behaviours, and opens pathways to new opportunities.

“The launch of the ‘Soun centre for care and rehabilitation’ reflects the leadership's commitment to ensuring comprehensive support for vulnerable groups. The centre promotes closer collaboration among agencies responsible for judicial and administrative measures for juveniles and provides various holistic rehabilitation programmes.

"These programmes, including individual and group sessions along with social, sports, artistic, and religious activities, are crafted to facilitate the positive reintegration of juveniles and help reduce repeat offences,” Buhumaid said.

Established by the Community Development Authority (CDA), the centre's opening aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, particularly in establishing a proactive and highly effective social system for protection, care, and empowerment.