Dubai: One-year-old boy regains complete vision after surgery fixes 'droopy' eyelids

Before (left) and after the surgery

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 4:10 PM

The parents of a one-year old toddler, who had a congenital eye condition, are now relieved their baby will not have impaired vision, thanks to early medical intervention by doctors in Dubai.

One-year old Arthur (name changed) had Blepharophimosis syndrome or Ptosis, a genetic disorder that affected one of his eyelids that resulted in a narrow eye opening. This condition is also called droopy eyelids, where the eyelid droops that it covers the pupil, resulting in limited or blocked vision.

Arthur’s parents, who are in their mid-30s and originally from France, sought specialised care and comprehensive approach to correct a significant separation between Arthur’s eye and an abnormal lower eyelid skin folding.

Dr Ania Buigues Llull, consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital, took on Arther's case. She explained: “Droopy eyelids can hinder straightforward vision, necessitating the tilting of one's head back for clearer sight while reading or performing everyday tasks. In addition, the patient suffering from this condition cannot even open their eye to the maximum capacity, limiting the light and clarity of anything that they see.”

Dr Ania Buigues Llull

Such condition in children may lead to a lazy eye as well. "That means that if you don't correct the droopy eyelids on the first years of life of the baby, this condition might impair his visual development leading to daily visual difficulties,” she added.

Surgical approach

Dr Llull suggested early medical interventions. She shared: “The surgical approach I employed was the frontal flap technique, a method chosen for its reduced complication rate compared to other procedures. This technique eliminates the need for external materials or grafts, minimising the risk of rejection. It also avoids donor site scars and provides excellent outcomes.”

Weeks after the surgery, Arthur's parents said their baby is healthy with no complications. They said: “Our child's eye condition was a big concern, but the care provided by Dr Llull and her team assured us. We are amazed at the transformation we've witnessed in our child's vision."

