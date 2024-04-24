Dubai offers free bulk waste removal service via WhatsApp

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 10:54 AM

In their constant efforts to assist residents, enhance the quality of life, and maintain cleanliness across the emirate, Dubai Municipality is encouraging residents to make use of its free service to remove bulk home waste from their premises and neighbourhoods.

Residents can request the waste management department to dispose of residual or bulk waste, such as home furniture and electrical or electronic waste, at designated areas across Dubai via their WhatsApp channel.

This initiative by the Civic Body is timely — recent rains in the UAE flooded several homes, submerging household belongings. The water damaged many items, and while some residents managed to salvage a few, others had to dispose of theirs.

Here's how to contact Dubai Municipality:

Apply for the service through WhatsApp 800900 Residents will receive a phone call from Dubai Municipality's employee to schedule an appointment for the bulk waste collection within three days from the application receipt date People will receive an SMS after bulk waste collection is completed

