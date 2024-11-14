Dubai: Now, report economic crimes, violations through app

The service on Dubai Now app is aimed at enhancing community participation in safeguarding the emirate’s economy
Photo: Dubai Media Office
Dubai residents can now report economic crimes and violations easily and confidentially through the Dubai Now platform, the unified platform for government entities.
The Economic Security Center of Dubai announced about the service on Thursday. The new service is aimed at enhancing community participation in safeguarding the emirate’s security and economy.
On Wednesday, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) had announced the availability of three key real estate services through the Dubai Now platform.
