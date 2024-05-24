Dubai: Now, renew driving licence, pay for parking faster with new RTA app update

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 3:13 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released a new version of its official app, offering users a simplified and easier way to access its services.

The new version has a personalised dashboard, consolidating services into one screen for seamless and convenient navigation.

This one-window solution makes it easier for users to renew their vehicle and driving licence, as well as buy parking tickets with no hassle.

Residents who incurred fines can now make hassle-free payments through the updated version of the app.

Salik online payments, voucher top-up, and Nol top-up are also added on the app's update, making transactions even more convenient.

A total overhaul of the user experience for renewing vehicle licenses and paying fines, ensuring a hassle-free process.

"Through the upgraded RTA application, we are revolutionizing the way our customers interact with our services. Our commitment to enhancing user experience has led to the creation of a personalized dashboard and streamlined journeys, ensuring quick access to essential services. This upgrade reflects RTA's dedication to meeting customer needs and our ongoing efforts to provide convenient and efficient transportation solutions," said Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA. She also mentioned that the RTA application's new upgraded version is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.