Dubai: Now, commuters can work at Burjuman Metro Station; here's how

The next time you are at Burjuman Metro Station, look for this neat workspace — WO-RK. The brightly coloured spaces offer commuters an office inside one of Dubai’s busiest metro stations. Commuters can work on the go, with rates starting from Dh35 per day. Named WO-RK, the workspace opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai (RTA).
Elaborating on the pricing, Shahzad Bhatti, founder of The Co-Spaces, said, "Right now, we have a promotion running. Here are the regular rates: a day pass for Dh35, part-time membership for Dh200 per month (allowing 30 hours of usage per month), and full-time membership for Dh650 per month with unlimited hours." The space also features a pantry with complimentary water and coffee.
Bhatti further noted that the space "has capacity for 100 people/seats and is open from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays for now."
"RTA suggested Burjuman because it is the busiest station. They informed us that if we can manage it here, hopefully in the future, we can roll out a series of WO-RK around other metro stations," he told Khaleej Times.
Located within the RTA's Dubai Metro network, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides seamless accessibility. It obviates the need for car commuting and offers last-mile transport solutions. "This flexible workspace will help more companies set up in Dubai. Dubai is a city filled with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and people with hybrid work schedules, so offering this space will be a relief for many," he said.
Bhatti also noted that the renovated workspace will provide users with an alternative and additional option for their work. "Sometimes you need to be in a different setting, away from the noise. We once had a man who said he needed to get away from his dog."
The space, which has no age limits, is open to students and employees alike, offering affordable pricing packages. "Metro users are eager for a convenient, affordable place to focus and work," he added.
Originally from the UK, Bhatti said, "I started very young in the business world, and in London, the co-working concept peaked in the early 2000s, which is when I was first exposed to it. When I moved here, I had the idea of a business centre, but I always thought of it as a co-working concept."
The Co-Spaces is a business incubator certified by Dubai SME and provider of innovative co-working solutions. The launch of WO-RK @Burjuman Metro redefines the entrepreneurial environment.
This not only alleviates congestion and lessens carbon emissions caused by last-mile travel but also cultivates a sustainable urban environment, aligning harmoniously with progressive workspace ethos.
Embracing hybrid workspaces, WO-RK by The Co-Spaces caters to individuals' evolving needs beyond conventional fixed work environments. With the introduction of the co-working space within Burjuman Metro Station, RTA seeks to achieve its strategic goals aligned with Dubai Urban Plan 2040. This plan aims to make Dubai the world's leading city for living, including improving accessibility and fostering better integration.
The 4,000 sq ft WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides members with the flexibility to book private offices, and meeting rooms, or access open-plan spaces according to their needs. The overarching goal is to create a versatile and adaptable environment that actively supports a healthy work/life balance for all members.
