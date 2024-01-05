Dubai: Now, book and reschedule driving test appointments on WhatsApp

Most of her children were born and went to school in the Emirates
Those applying for a driving licence in Dubai can now now book and reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
The service is available on RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot on 0588009090.
“The user's phone numbers, and registered information are pre-authenticated, so there is no need to use the official application or visit the RTA's website,” said Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“The service, which is available in both Arabic and English, is interactive. Users can schedule their driving test appointments and pay the service fees through the pre-authenticated system,” she added.
ALSO READ:
Most of her children were born and went to school in the Emirates
The ban is aimed at protecting the environment from pollution, limiting the consumption of plastic and regulating its use at the federal level
Ministry affirms that country expresses strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Did you know the shows have themes? Official takes us behind the scenes of ‘fireworks nights’ that will now move to Bluewaters and The Beach
Elie's voice can be heard everywhere – from advertisements for Talabat, Etisalat, Deliveroo, RTA, to Emaar
Dr Anwar was speaking at the closing session of the Arab Strategy Forum that took place in Dubai on Wednesday
The discussion also shed light on the role played by Arab countries in global alliances, with a specific focus on the Brussels alliance
VP said that the UAE will steadfastly remain supportive of the cause and seek to bring peace