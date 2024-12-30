Dubai: New Year, new fitness goals? Gyms expect up to 30% jump in memberships

As the New Year approaches, fitness centres across Dubai are seeing a surge in memberships, with residents eager to burn off holiday calories and make their fitness resolutions a reality. Gym chains like GymNation are anticipating a 20-30 per cent increase in sign-ups in January, reflecting a global trend of renewed commitment to health and fitness at the start of the year.

“It’s no secret that January is one of the busiest months for gym membership sales, not just in the UAE but globally,” said William Rasmussen-Dean, UAE country director for GymNation. “Driven by New Year’s resolutions and a surge in motivation, GymNation typically observes a 20 per cent an increase in new memberships compared to an average month.

"However, the rush doesn’t begin immediately on January 1. Many take time to settle back into their routines, and and the momentum picks up in the last two weeks of January, making it the busiest period for gym visits and new sign-ups.”

This fitness rush is part of a broader health and wellness trend reshaping Dubai’s fitness market, which is currently valued at over $700 million and is expected to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Ken Research.

Dubai's focus on health aligns with its reputation for forward-thinking initiatives, making fitness a central aspect of residents’ lifestyles. Campaigns like the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days, have further amplified this trend.

New Year fitness rush

This momentum is now mirrored in the New Year fitness rush, as residents prepare to flock to fitness centres to kickstart their resolutions.

Sylvie, a Jumeirah housewife, shared her motivation for the New Year: “I indulged a lot in recent weeks, and now it’s time to focus on getting back in shape. This year, I’m determined to make fitness a habit, not just a resolution.”

Another resident, Venkatesh, 42, admitted he couldn’t keep up with his resolution beyond March last year but vowed to take it seriously this time. “I’ve set smaller goals for myself and made a plan to stick to them throughout the year,” he said.

Naved Ali, a Dubai-based fitness instructor, noted that gyms often sell about 10-15 per cent of their annual memberships in January, with some reporting up to 50 per cent more new sign-ups compared to other months. “This is the season when fitness is on everyone’s mind,” Ali explained. “The challenge, though, is sustaining this enthusiasm beyond the first few months.”

The popular Binous Gym in Al Quoz also reported a noticeable rise in enrolments. “December-end and early January is always a busy time for us,” said Rizzy, a representative from Binous Gym. “The management rolls out various promotions during this period to motivate people, and many take advantage of these offers to kickstart their fitness journeys," she added.

Earlier, Veo by Emaar Hospitality Group rolled out a New Year promotion, offering members who signed up before December 8 an extra month of access to its state-of-the-art facilities and classes. 'Set achievable goals' For those looking to make lasting changes, fitness experts advise taking a measured approach. "The key is to set achievable goals," said Jassi, an Indian physical trainer based in Business Bay. "Don't aim to transform overnight—start with small, consistent steps. Even 20-30 minutes of activity a day can create lasting changes." Surveys reveal that approximately 50-60 per cent of adults set fitness or weight loss as their primary resolution, contributing to the surge in gym memberships. However, maintaining these commitments remains a challenge for many. Research indicates that 50-65 per cent of new gym-goers quit within the first three to six months, with only about 20 per cent remaining active by mid-year.