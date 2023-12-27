Dubai: New security plan announced for New Year celebrations

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 8:54 PM

Authorities in Dubai have unveiled a new security plan for the world-famous fireworks on New Year’s Eve which will take place across 32 locations.

According to Dubai’s Events Security Committee, the city has been divided into four sectors – North, Central, West and the Maritime sector – to better manage the celebrations.

These sectors consist of the North with 8 celebration locations; Central covering 15 locations; the West with 14 locations, and the Maritime sector. Additionally, seven mobile operations rooms have been stationed across the emirate.

The Committee, comprises of 55 government and private entities, announced that fireworks displays will take place in 32 locations in Dubai and Hatta, including Burj Khalifa, The Beach, Bluewaters (JBR), Palm Jumeirah and Kite Beach, Hatta, Global Village, Al Seef, Festival City and others.

Screens for firework display

It revealed that several screens will be put up in coordination with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs for the workers to watch New Year celebrations.

Equipped with six viewing screens and food services, these viewing areas will allow viewers to enjoy the fireworks and partake in the festivities safely while helping avoid congestion in the city.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for operations affairs at Dubai Police, chairman of the Events Security Committee, said that all 55 entities have been working closely to ensure the maximum security and safety for people enjoying the festivities.

“A unified security plan has been devised, with each entity contributing according to their expertise, to secure tourist areas, and shopping malls and manage traffic during the New Year's Eve celebrations,” he said.

He also urged the public to cooperate with the police, follow traffic instructions to prevent congestion and reach out to Dubai Police in case of emergencies on 999.

He added that several supply tents in downtown Dubai will offer services for lost and found items, first aid, logistical support, assistance for lost children, visitor guidance and more.

Nearly 12,000 personnel to be deployed

According to Dubai Police, roads around Downtown and other popular locations will start closing around 4pm onwards while Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 9pm onwards. While Roads and Transport Authority announced that Dubai Metro will run for 40 hours during the New Year’s Eve and 230 buses will be deployed to help people travel faster to their destinations.

A total of 11,972 personnel, including 5,574 police officers, and 1,525 patrols, civil defence and ambulance vehicles, will be deployed across Dubai and Hatta to ensure the smooth management of the New Year's Eve 2024 celebrations.

Civic body plan

Dubai Municipality will deploy 2,700 executive and field teams that will fan out across all celebration sites in the emirate.

The municipality teams will pay particular attention to Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Hills, Festival City, City Walk, Burj Al Arab, Burj Al Khor, Souk Al Bahar, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), and Palm Jumeirah. The teams will also oversee festivities at the Global Village, Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame, and public beaches, including Jumeirah (1, 2, 3), Umm Suqeim (1, 2), Al Sufouh, Jebel Ali, Al Shurooq, Al Mamzar Beach and Corniche, in addition to the external roads leading to the gathering places for various events.

The civic body will deploy 242 supervisors and monitors and 2,281 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness around celebration sites and surrounding areas to maintain Dubai's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. They will manage waste removal and ensure the roads remain spick and span, also providing over 300 waste storage facilities in crowded locations.

Dubai Municipality has contracted 630 private sector sanitation workers for specific sites like industrial and residential areas, besides desert spots. They will be supported by over 500 volunteers from the public.

Dubai Municipality's health and safety teams, comprising 63 inspectors and supervisors, will carry out field visits to ensure compliance with health and safety standards for pathways, entrances, elevators, escalators, water systems, floors, indoor air quality, logistics arrangements like electrical extensions and safe storage, besides crowd management plans.

Food safety teams, including 27 inspectors, will carry out checks at shopping centres, hotels, restaurants, and other food establishments across event sites.

Dubai Municipality would allocate a team of 75 monitors and inspectors to manage public parks, recreational facilities, and fireworks sites.

A team of 8 monitors and inspectors, in direct coordination with Dubai Police, will secure the emirate's beaches. Lifeguard services and security will be efficiently ensured, especially on night beaches, providing the highest levels of visitor safety.

Dubai Civil Defence will deploy more than 947 firefighters across celebration sites.

178 ambulances to be deployed

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services will station 178 ambulances, four boats, 556 paramedics, and 35 supervisors on standby for 46 events across Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Dubai Ambulance vehicles will be stationed in vital areas, with seven vehicles and 16 paramedics in Dubai Mall, six ambulances and 12 paramedics each in Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, JBR, Bluewaters, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard (Burj Khalifa).

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has also allocated 18 ambulances, an operations room, 18 support tents for emergency services, five first responder vehicles, six electric bikes, two ambulance buses, and a field support unit.

Additionally, 34 additional ambulance points have been earmarked across various areas like Jebel Ali, Bur Dubai, rural areas, and Deira, plus five ambulances for the Hatta Festival, supported by 12 paramedics and a field support unit from December 15 to 31.

