Dubai: New parking spaces in 2 schools to slash traffic delays by 50%

Repton School Dubai

Traffic delays and congestion around two more schools in Dubai are set to lessen by 35-50 per cent in what will be a big relief for commuters, especially parents during drop-off and pick-up of their wards.

As part of its road improvement measures, especially in school zones, the Roads and Transport Authority has added 150 parking spaces each at Repton School Dubai in Nad Al Sheba and GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa.

The parking capacity at Repton School Dubai in Nad Al Sheba has doubled to 300 spaces. At Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa, there are now 270 parking spaces, which is a 125 per cent expansion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority has also provided safe entrances and exits in the newly expanded parking areas.

Pedestrian pathways and crossings, along with directional signages, road markings, and traffic-calming measures have also been installed in these school areas.