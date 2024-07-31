E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: New mall worth Dh40 million to support emirate's mosques

The under-construction mall's annual revenues will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:11 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:23 PM

The Endowments and Minors' Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF) said an eco-friendly endowment mall that will finance mosque affairs in the emirate is around 17 per cent complete.

The project is part of Dubai's 'Mosques Endowment' campaign that supports the Dubai Mosques Endowments Fund whose proceeds are meant to meet the needs of mosques.


Spanning a total area of 165,000 square feet in the Al Khawaneej area, the mall will feature 29 shops, a large shopping centre, a medical centre, restaurants, and a fitness centre. It will also include service facilities, roads, garden areas, parking lots, and two prayer rooms for men and women.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The estimated cost of the mall's construction is Dh40 million, while its expected annual revenues of Dh8 million will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments.

The mall is being built in accordance with international standards for green buildings, using eco-friendly materials and construction techniques, as well as the latest technologies to generate, save, and recycle energy tapping advanced solutions including solar and renewable energy sources.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AWQAF Dubai, was briefed on the progress of work at the project site. He was accompanied by Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General, several division managers from AWQAF Dubai, and the engineers overseeing the project.

Al Mutawa called on all government and private entities, institutions, and individuals to contribute to the campaign of building the sustainable endowment project, which represents an innovative model for the Foundation's projects in supporting mosques in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE