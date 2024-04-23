Dubai: New initiative on Jood platform to help people affected by floods

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 3:29 PM

Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has launched an initiative on its ‘Jood’ platform to facilitate community contributions towards helping people impacted by the recent heavy rains and floods in the UAE.

The step is in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Launched under the umbrella of the ‘Committee for Assisting Weather-Affected Citizens in Dubai’, the initiative titled ‘Tadhamon’ (solidarity) campaign will allow private sector entities, business persons and members of society to help people whose homes and properties have been affected in the adverse weather conditions.

The Authority said it has received numerous requests for contributions from business people and companies who are eager to lend a helping hand to those affected.

The integration of the initiative into the ‘Jood’ digital platform allows for seamless participation and monitoring of the campaign’s progress.

Real-time updates on the support requirements and accomplishments will be easily accessible.

“Through the launch of the relief campaign on the ‘Jood’ platform, our goal is to streamline the process for community members and companies willing to support those impacted, making it convenient for them to provide financial assistance for damages to properties and homes,” Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai,.

Financial contributions will be directed towards assisting individuals affected by the weather conditions, including those registered with the Community Development Authority, as well as those affected individuals registered with charities, institutions, and participating entities on the ‘Jood’ platform.

