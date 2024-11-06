Dubai: New entry, exit roads in Al Jaddaf to ease traffic, announces RTA

The new lanes will be added in four key locations, said the transport authority
To ensure smooth access to Al Jaddaf area, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is enhancing entry and exit roads by adding new lanes in four key locations.
The four locations are:
The new entrances and exits in Al Jaddaf area will help facilitate traffic, reduce travel time, and create a more efficient transport network, in addition to providing an easy and smooth transportation experience for residents and visitors across all Dubai roads, said the RTA in a social media post.
The measure is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to develop road infrastructure and accommodate the growing urban and population growth.
