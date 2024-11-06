Dubai: New entry, exit roads in Al Jaddaf to ease traffic, announces RTA

Photo: KT file

To ensure smooth access to Al Jaddaf area, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is enhancing entry and exit roads by adding new lanes in four key locations.

The four locations are:

Sheikh Rashid Road to Oud Metha Road: One additional lane to enhance traffic flow

New entrance to Al Jaddaf Road from Sheikh Rashid Road adjacent to Al Jaddaf Metro station

Service road expansion on Sheikh Rashid Road; expansion of Ibn Al Zahrawi Street by adding one extra lane

Sheikh Rashid Road interchange with Oudh Metha Road; service road expansion

The new entrances and exits in Al Jaddaf area will help facilitate traffic, reduce travel time, and create a more efficient transport network, in addition to providing an easy and smooth transportation experience for residents and visitors across all Dubai roads, said the RTA in a social media post.