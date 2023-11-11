Dubai: New entity to take over healthcare services in emirate

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 11:29 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 12:16 PM

Driven by the motto ‘Patient First’, Dubai Academic Health Corporation will now operate under the new brand name 'Dubai Health', Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced on Saturday.

The new identity “encapsulates essential pillars that underscore collaborative teamwork, aiming to consolidate Dubai's leadership in advancing healthcare excellence across the domains of health, education and research.”

Taking to social microblogging X, Sheikh Hamdan noted the launch of the new corporate identity of Dubai Health, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system seeks to enhance the quality of patient care.

Care, learning and discovery

The new brand identity is anchored on the attributes of care, learning and discovery. Symbolised by three arches anchored by a foundation, the logo’s central arch serves as a representation of care, expressed through compassionate guardianship and nurturing of boundless potential. The secondary arches represent learning and discovery, while the solid base of the logo stands for giving.

Through the integration of these four missions, Dubai aligns with leading academic health systems worldwide, enhancing patient outcomes and fostering accessibility and sustainability within its healthcare sector.

Comprehensive network

Dubai Health now encompasses a comprehensive network, including six hospitals, 26 outpatient medical service centers, and 20 medical fitness centers. The scope of the initiative extends beyond physical health facilities, incorporating institutions such as Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation.

It will also introduce a user-friendly app and a toll-free 24/7 call center to enhance accessibility and facilitate communication for the public.

Dubai Health has a team of over 11,000 professionals that collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to provide compassionate, evidence-based care. ‘Dubai Health’ has attained several milestones, with its hospitals recording over 4.7 million outpatient visits, nearly 350,000 emergency department visits and over 60,000 patient admissions in 2022. Notably, it has drawn in over 1,000 learners from various disciplines worldwide, provided 60 scholarships and 100 research grants and offered a total of 8,686 patients in need medical support.

Primary provider

“Dubai Health will be the primary provider of healthcare services in the city, delivering care, education, research, and giving. This move enables collaboration with the private sector and integrates healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and professionals,” said Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, president of MBRU.

