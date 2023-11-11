Dubai: New entity to take over healthcare services in emirate

Visitors will also get to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with daily appearances from pilots and astronauts
Driven by the motto ‘Patient First’, Dubai Academic Health Corporation will now operate under the new brand name 'Dubai Health', Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced on Saturday.
The new identity “encapsulates essential pillars that underscore collaborative teamwork, aiming to consolidate Dubai's leadership in advancing healthcare excellence across the domains of health, education and research.”
Taking to social microblogging X, Sheikh Hamdan noted the launch of the new corporate identity of Dubai Health, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system seeks to enhance the quality of patient care.
The new brand identity is anchored on the attributes of care, learning and discovery. Symbolised by three arches anchored by a foundation, the logo’s central arch serves as a representation of care, expressed through compassionate guardianship and nurturing of boundless potential. The secondary arches represent learning and discovery, while the solid base of the logo stands for giving.
Through the integration of these four missions, Dubai aligns with leading academic health systems worldwide, enhancing patient outcomes and fostering accessibility and sustainability within its healthcare sector.
Dubai Health now encompasses a comprehensive network, including six hospitals, 26 outpatient medical service centers, and 20 medical fitness centers. The scope of the initiative extends beyond physical health facilities, incorporating institutions such as Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation.
It will also introduce a user-friendly app and a toll-free 24/7 call center to enhance accessibility and facilitate communication for the public.
Dubai Health has a team of over 11,000 professionals that collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to provide compassionate, evidence-based care. ‘Dubai Health’ has attained several milestones, with its hospitals recording over 4.7 million outpatient visits, nearly 350,000 emergency department visits and over 60,000 patient admissions in 2022. Notably, it has drawn in over 1,000 learners from various disciplines worldwide, provided 60 scholarships and 100 research grants and offered a total of 8,686 patients in need medical support.
“Dubai Health will be the primary provider of healthcare services in the city, delivering care, education, research, and giving. This move enables collaboration with the private sector and integrates healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and professionals,” said Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, president of MBRU.
ALSO READ:
Visitors will also get to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with daily appearances from pilots and astronauts
Protecting civilians should be a top priority, the two leaders agreed, and a ceasefire must be achieved without delay to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in the war
The facility will be home to over 40 species of butterflies, alongside an array of flora and fauna
Samsun Masih dared to dream big and pursue his passion for micro art
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport
The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6.15am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6.30am, concluding it at 7.30am
Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof
He said that there was a need to look at these latest developments with Shariah law