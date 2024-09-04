Dubai: New edition of labour sports tournament to kick off on September 15

Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:25 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 5:31 PM

The sixth Dubai Labour Sports Tournament is set to kick off across the emirate on September 15, with organisers enhancing this year's event by expanding the number of sports disciplines to 12.

This year, the tournament is also witnessing an increase in the number of tournaments dedicated to working women, namely badminton, yoga, and the thrash ball championship.

Additionally, the winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later.

Running under the theme 'Making them happy is our goal,' more than 46,000 male and female workers from 270 companies are expected to participate.

Coordinated by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, and the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, as well as Customs and Port Security, the event will take place until February 23, 2025.

‘Making them happy is our goal’

The sporting events including football, volleyball and cricket among other sports, will be held at ten different locations in various labour housing sites in Dubai.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the annual event that was announced at a press conference on Wednesday, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said, “The Dubai Labour Sports Tournament is a joint initiative between the Dubai Sports Council and the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, which is held under the slogan ‘Making them happy is our goal’.

"This tournament occupies a special place in our annual sports calendar and we are keen on its continuity and development, based on our eagerness to provide everyone with the opportunity to practice sports as it is one of the most important sources of health, happiness and activity, which is reflected in increasing their productivity and positive spirit in order to achieve sustainability and progress.”

Wide variety of sporting events

The DSC Secretary General further stressed the importance of such an event for the labour communities in Dubai.

“We are keen to ensure that the competition programme includes various sporting events that suit the cultures, abilities and hobbies of workers of different nationalities, and we provide all means to ensure that their participation is full of happiness and enthusiasm,” he added.

Other key officials also emphasised how workers play a crucial role in the development process, and their happiness is an important part of the country’s message and strategy while making the Emirate the best place to work and live in

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director of general Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs – Dubai said, “The session contributes to achieving important goals for the health and happiness of society and to occupying workers’ free time. We aspire for the number of male and female participants to cross the 100,000-mark. This current session will be held over a six-month period, and the activities directed at workers will extend throughout the year, where other tournaments will be organized such as football, volleyball and cricket leagues, after which the winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League.”

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour (KT Photo: Nandini Sircar)

Senior officials reiterated that they acknowledge the importance of workers in their plan as they are the main partners in the development and sustainability of any society.

“This year, the tournament is witnessing an increase in the number of sports and participants, and this is an indicator of the soundness of the plan we have put in place to make the Emirate of Dubai the happiest and safest city in the world,” added Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness.

'Eagerly awaiting'

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event, Pakistani expat Mohammed Sohail Asghar said that he is eagerly anticipating the tournament.