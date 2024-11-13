Dubai: New diabetes centre to open in 2026 with double patient capacity

Dubai will have a new diabetes centre that will house patients twice more than the existing facility over the next decade, it was announced by Dubai Health on Wednesday.

The centre, expected to open in 2026, will cover more than 53,000 square feet – double the size of the current facility. The centre will also offer a broad range of services and advanced therapeutic programmes, enhancing the comprehensive healthcare experience.

The exact location was not yet announced but Dubai Health it “will be easily accessible from various areas of Dubai".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to authorities, the new diabetes centre “will harness artificial intelligence (AI) alongside traditional methods of healthcare delivery. The facility will be equipped with advanced medical technology, and examination rooms will feature technologies designed to provide patients with a smooth and efficient experience.”

The new centre builds on the continuous service provided through the existing Diabetes Centre, which celebrated 15 years of providing healthcare services. It has served more than 15,000 patients since its establishment in 2009.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice chairman of the Board of Directors, said Dubai Health will spare no effort transforming Dubai into a leading global model in advancing the healthcare ecosystem.