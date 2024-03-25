Dubai: New co-working space to open at Burjuman metro station

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 4:09 PM

Burjuman Metro station users, you will soon be able to work at the station itself!

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is introducing a co-working space with the Co-Spaces, called 'WO-RK'.

Scheduled to launch between April 1 and June 30 on a trial basis, it plans to offer easily accessible, affordable, and inspiring workspace within the metro station.

“RTA is proud to see one of its concepts has turned into a reality with the provision of coworking spaces within Burjuman Metro Station. Through this initiative, RTA seeks to achieve its strategic goals aligned with Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aiming to make Dubai the world’s best city for living.

Based on the success of the launch of the first co-working space in Burjuman Metro Station, RTA will look at expanding it to other favourable locations along the metro network,” said Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Commercial and Investment, RTA.

"We are proud to collaborate with RTA on the inception of WO-RK, a revolutionary co-working concept. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative work solutions and fostering a dynamic work environment. As we embark on this journey with the RTA, we look forward to shaping the future of workspaces together, offering a unique blend of convenience, flexibility, and community engagement," comments Shahzad Bhatti, founder of The Co-Spaces.

It will also provide essential business support services, streamlining the process of obtaining mainland licenses, Ejari, and business addresses. It will also conduct educational and mentorship programs.

