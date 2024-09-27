E-Paper

Dubai: Nearly 80 boat collisions, 10 maritime incidents recorded in first half of 2024

Dubai Police have also documented 272 violations from January to June of this year, according to the director of the Ports Police Station

by

A Staff Reporter
AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 2:30 PM

Nearly 80 boat collisions and 10 maritime rescue incidents were handled by Dubai Police in the first half of 2024, authorities announced on Friday.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, said they have responded to a total of 78 maritime collisions, and recorded 272 maritime-related violations from January to June this years


He also noted “Dubai Police's marine rescue teams are among the most skilled and well-prepared in the country and the region, that are equipped with the latest technology, advanced rescue tools, fast boats, and advanced GPS devices."

Dubai Police underscored "promoting awareness of maritime security and safety is a key priority".

Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, deputy director of the Ports Police Station, added “the teams have demonstrated their ability to respond swiftly and effectively, saving numerous lives and providing assistance in critical situations."

He further noted that the Facilities Security Section conducted 12 field inspections “that identified seven areas of concern that require targeted adjustments by relevant entities per laws and regulations

Dubai Police underscored “promoting awareness of maritime security and safety is a key priority". They have delivered more 550 lectures and training workshops focused on maritime security and safety, and also organised navigation procedures according to UAE maritime laws.

A Staff Reporter

