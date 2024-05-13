Dubai: Remotely-operated marine scraper to combat water pollution

As per an expert, the changes could impact the way students are taught
Dubai Municipality has unveiled the smart marine scraper, designed to collect floating waste in creek and water canals across Dubai.
The scraper is operated remotely and can be controlled over an unlimited range, with real-time monitoring facilitated through satellite technology.
It features a sophisticated control system that uses 5G networks to execute precise marine manoeuvres, ensuring efficient waste collection.
The scraper can collect and transfer 1,000kg of floating marine waste.
The scraper's secondary systems also include a marine survey system that identifies waste sites and starts the removal process. Additionally, it features an interactive external environment system, which automatically prevents collisions, enhancing marine safety.
Furthermore, Dubai Municipality has assigned a dedicated team to oversee the cleanliness of water canals and creeks spanning over 35km (19 nautical miles). This team comprises 12 marine captains, 25 workers and sailors, and 12 marine vehicles. The team is committed to conducting daily cleaning tasks, and carrying out field follow-ups around the clock.
The launching of the smart scraper reflects the municipality’s continued commitment to technological innovation and employing advancements to develop sustainable solutions.
These initiatives are aimed at curbing marine pollution caused by floating waste, thereby safeguarding the marine and natural environments of Dubai.
All these efforts also help achieve the municipality’s goals of improving Dubai’s appeal, sustainability, and quality of living.
