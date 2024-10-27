Dubai: Motorists to expect delays due to staggered road closures during marathon

The half marathon ends at 9.30am
Dubai drivers can expect delays on some roads this morning due to a half marathon that started at 6am and ends at 9.30am.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted the route map for Dubai City Half Marathon (MaiDubai2024) on X.
The map shows that Al Mustaqbal, Al l'mlat and Al Sukook streets will be affected. Take a look at the route here:
The RTA said that all traffic directions on the streets and intersections throughout the race route will be managed in coordination with Dubai Police to ensure smooth and easy traffic flow.
Organisers have said that the 5km, 10km, and 21km race showcases the beautiful sights of Dubai International Financial Centre.
"The course will be well-marked, traffic – free, and supported by Dubai Police, the Dubai Road Traffic Authority, and our event marshals. Designated crossing points will be managed to allow motorists to cross safely while ensuring a secure and enjoyable running experience for all participants," they added.
Last year, Solenn Piveteau from France won the 10km race in the male/female category aged from 41 to 60 years old after finishing the course in one hour and 11 minutes.
In the 21 to 40 years old category, Georgina Bishop from the UAE came in first with around 42 minutes followed by Arlene Brownlow from Australia in 50 minutes then Beatrice Miller from the UAE in roughly 58 minutes.
