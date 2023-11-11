Dubai motorists alert: Sheikh Zayed Road to close tomorrow for cycling event

Visitors will also get to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with daily appearances from pilots and astronauts
No cars will be allowed along a portion of Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions from Trade Centre roundabout to Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange) on Sunday morning, November 12, as cyclists take over Dubai’s iconic highway for the annual Dubai Ride cycling event.
Also closed to traffic are the Lower Financial Centre Street and Trade Centre Street. Authorities have not yet announced how long the roads will be closed but last year, they were closed for five hours — from 4am to 9am. Dubai Ride will kick off at 6.15am until 8.15am.
Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has tweeted the alternative routes, including Al Hadiqa Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zaa’beel Street, 2nd December Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street to reach their destination.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai Ride is one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. It has two cycling routes suitable for riders of all skill levels that will see them pedal past Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and other attractions on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai.
Last year’s Dubai Ride edition saw participation from 34,897 cyclists.
ALSO READ:
Visitors will also get to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with daily appearances from pilots and astronauts
Protecting civilians should be a top priority, the two leaders agreed, and a ceasefire must be achieved without delay to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in the war
The facility will be home to over 40 species of butterflies, alongside an array of flora and fauna
Samsun Masih dared to dream big and pursue his passion for micro art
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport
The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6.15am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6.30am, concluding it at 7.30am
Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof
He said that there was a need to look at these latest developments with Shariah law