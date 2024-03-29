Dubai: More than 600 free pre-loaded nol cards distributed to needy families

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 3:30 PM

More than 600 pre-loaded nol cards were distributed to underprivileged families by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the occasion of Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed in the UAE on every 19th day of Ramadan.

The nol cards can be used not only for public transport but also to make essential purchases at participating retail outlets in the emirate.

RTA said the distribution of 630 nol cards is also part of their Ramadan initiative “aimed at carrying out various community initiatives directed towards RTA employees, people of determination, families with limited incomes, drivers, and workers to bring them joy and happiness during the holy month.”

Early this month, RTA rolled out the ‘Modes of Good’ initiative, an expanded version of the annual ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative for the distribution of 8,000 Iftar meals for public bus drivers, delivery bike riders, truck drivers, and Abra captains. RTA also partnered with Beit Al Khair Society for the Ramadan Tent Project aimed at providing 2000 Iftar meals to fasting individuals.

Bringing families closer

Telephone booths have also been set up during Ramadan at select Metro stations offering commuters free international calls to talk to their loved ones abroad from Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations.

