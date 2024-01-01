Dubai: More than 2 million passengers use public transport on New Year's Eve

Each of them took home Dh10 million in the final draws of 2023
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority reported that a total of 2,288,631 passengers used various public transport means on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2023.
The breakdown revealed that:
- Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines served 974,416 riders
- The Tram saw 56,208 riders
- Public Buses lifted 401,510 riders
- Marine transport means ferried 97,261 passengers
- E-hail vehicles served 167,051 riders
- Shared transport vehicles were used by 1,316 individuals
- Taxis were used by 590,869 passengers.
RTA confirmed that it was a smooth and safe ride for passengers to and from the New Year's Eve celebration venues, thanks to an integrated plan well-coordinated with concerned entities in Dubai.
