Dubai Metro resumes normal operations after technical glitch

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:18 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 8:09 PM

Dubai Metro services were back to normal at around 6.50pm on Saturday after a brief disruption.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had earlier confirmed that there had been a technical glitch on the Metro's Red Line. Buses were provided to riders who were travelling between the affected stations.

Around 40 minutes later, the authority issued another advisory informing commuters that the issue had been resolved and normal operations had resumed.

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation.