Dubai Metro operations 'back to normal' after technical glitch

Dubai Metro operations are "back to normal" after a technical glitch caused delays during the morning rush hour, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday.

Earlier, at around 9.40am, the RTA alerted commuters to some service interruption towards Centrepoint station and within the area between Equiti and Max stations.

The authority cited 'technical issues' for the delays. Travellers were provided with an alternative bus service between the affected stations.