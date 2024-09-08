Dubai Metro marks 15th anniversary with scholarships to 15 students

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:57 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:16 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today launched an integrated scholarship programme for 15 students born on 9/9/2009 to mark the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro being celebrated tomorrow.

The comprehensive scholarship programme is aligned with the framework of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to nurture the country's human capital.

The scholarship programme supports students across three phases.

The first phase, spanning two years in school, involves practical training at RTA during summer and winter breaks, participation in essential railway-focused training programmes with strategic partners, and field visits to railway project sites.

The second phase covers the university study period, lasting four to five years. During this phase, students receive scholarships to earn a specialised bachelor's degree in railway-related engineering. This phase also includes training programmes at RTA during summer and winter breaks, participation in leadership forums and key events organised by RTA, and field visits to railway project sites.

In the third phase, graduates will be employed at the Rail Agency and join RTA's Fast Track Programme for engineers, designed to hone their technical and administrative skills over two years. Participants will have opportunities for rapid career advancement, positioning them as the next generation of specialists at RTA. They will also receive accredited professional certifications in Project Management and Value Engineering, alongside a range of technical and specialised training.

On this occasion, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the RTA will continue to foster promising young Emirati talent in line with Dubai's vision for the future of the roads and transport sector.

He highlighted the positive contributions the initiative will make towards consolidating Dubai's leadership in providing sustainable, future-forward mobility solutions for the region.