Dubai Metro announces extension of operating hours on May 1, 2

Dubai Metro announced the extension of operating hours on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2, ahead of expected weather conditions in the UAE.
As per the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority, timings will be extended from 12am to 5am (next day).
Trains will depart from centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at the following stations: Emirates Metro Station, Airport Terminal 1 Station, Airport Terminal 3 Station, and GGICO Station.
Commuters have been advised to ensure their nol cards have a minimum balance of Dh15 before departing.
The authority has provided taxis at centrepoint and GGICO stations to easily transport travellers to their destinations after they disembark from the metro.
