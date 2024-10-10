Dubai: Mental health experts to double, psychiatric bed capacity to rise by 46% in 5 years

Mental health specialists in Dubai will double over the next five years in a new initiative by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Psychiatric bed capacity will also increase by 46 per cent, the authority said while kicking off its Mental Wealth Strategy initiative on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at promoting mental well-being across Dubai.

Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, allocated a budget of Dh105 million for the Mental Wealth Framework, which aims to implement 10 initiatives over the next five years.

Dr Hend Alawadhi, head of Health Promotion and Education Section at the DHA, said: “Research has proven that mental health is no less important than physical health, and in fact they are closely linked. The crises that the world has witnessed in recent years, whether economic or health-related, have cast their shadows on many aspects of our daily lives, making mental well-being one of the urgent challenges that must be dealt with seriously and cooperatively."

The official underscored that a healthy population is essential for a thriving society and economy.

As part of the strategy, the DHA plans to implement community engagement campaigns aimed at combating stigma and promoting early detection of mental health issues. “Our goal is to create a city where mental well-being is prioritized, enabling individuals to thrive both personally and professionally,” Dr Alawadhi added.

The anticipated benefits of this strategic plan extend beyond health improvements. The DHA projects that the implementation of these initiatives could save approximately Dh213 million in productivity by 2027. By addressing mental health needs, Dubai aims to enhance its position as a leading city for well-being, potentially ranking among the top 10 cities worldwide for mental health services.

Dr Farah Yehia, senior manager of Health Industries at PwC Middle East, highlighted the urgent need for improved mental health support in the community. "One in four people worldwide will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives. In the UAE, approximately 14 per cent of the population is estimated to face mental health disorders," she stated. Yehia pointed out that a staggering 75 per cent of those who require help do not seek it, often due to stigma, misconceptions, and barriers in accessing care. Dr Farah Yehia (left) The strategy is designed to address these challenges head-on. "We need to establish a robust governance framework to standardize mental health care delivery and ensure high-quality services," Yehia explained. This strategic approach will focus on vulnerable populations, including children, adolescents, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses, ensuring that the most at-risk individuals receive appropriate support and resources.