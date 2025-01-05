Dubai: Meet expat who was told he would live till just 17, defies odds to live a full life

Supplied photos

When Dario Van Krauser was 13 years old, his poor health landed him in a hospital where he overheard his doctor telling his mother that he would not live for long. Although it devastated him, he decided to take matters in his own hands.

“I was born with so many health issues that the doctor predicted I wouldn’t live past the age of 17-20,” he said. “I was not religious but that night I knelt down and prayed for a long life. The next day morning, I woke up with a question in my mind — how do martial arts practitioners live a long and fulfilling life? They die, but most of them die at an older age and when they are still active. So, I began my research and journey into the world of martial arts.”

An entrepreneur, black belt holder in karate and long-time practitioner of martial arts, Dario is now in his fifties and welcomed his first grandchild in May 2023 and he is ready to welcome his second grandchild next February.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dario with his grandson

“Martial arts saved me,” he said. “Both when I was young and sick and later on in life when I was going through other issues. Last year, I witnessed one of the most precious moments in my life when I held my grandson for the first time. That was proof that a person’s life and death is determined by the Creator alone and no one can predict it.”

The Colombian expat now trains and works at Atrixion Elite Combat Sports Academy in Dubai and is hoping to inspire a new generation of martial arts students. In his free time, he researches and studies various ancient martial arts.

Bullied in school

School life was not easy for Dario. “I was the shortest, thinnest, sickliest person in every class,” he recalled. “I was also bullied relentlessly because of this.”

After the grim prognosis from the doctor, Dario spent a month researching about martial arts practitioners and their way of life even though he had been doing karate since he was 9. “Every Saturday, I would go to the library and read up whatever I could about martial arts lifestyle,” he recalled. “I then drew up a nutrition plan and enrolled in Chinese martial arts classes.”

He also practised yoga, did breathing activities and performed slow exercises and movements to further strengthen his body. Till the age of 17, Dario dabbled in karate and various forms of Chinese martial arts until he had a major health crisis. “At the age of 17, as the doctor predicted, I was hospitalised with weakness and convulsion,” he said. “Most of them thought I wouldn’t make it but I was determined to stand up and walk again. After three weeks, I was discharged.”

Adult life

As an adult, Dario got married and began his own business while serving his community through martial arts education. “The happiest moment for me was when I had my first daughter, something which doctors said I’d never live to see,” he recalled.

Dario's daughters

However, his troubles were far from over. In 2011, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. “The two years prior to that, my wife had been diagnosed with cancer, and I was her caretaker,” he said. “In the process, I neglected myself and I had paid the price for it.”

Determined not to be beaten, he shut his business, which was in a different city, and moved back home where he set up a nonprofit organisation to teach martial arts to children from poor neighbourhoods. “If it was my time to go, I wanted to go doing what I love and benefiting the community,” he said. “I also focused on my diet a lot more, avoided meat, increased the consumption of fruits and vegetables and exercised every day.”

He said he also practised Pranayama (breathing exercises) and yoga and taught martial arts for four hours every day. “Within six months I was cancer free,” he said. “Yet again, martial arts had saved my life.” Students A father of four young women, Dario said that all his daughters were trained in martial arts. “Martial arts were a mandatory part of our family culture and I think every child should be trained in it,” he said. “As a father, empowering women is something extremely important to me.” Dario's daughters He said he used martial arts for education and as community service. For him, one of the achievements was the students whose lives he touched. “One of my students, Ernesto had been burnt when he was three and the skin on his face and arms had melted,” he said. “One of his hands was folded and almost looked like a claw. He came to me saying he was bullied and called a monster.” Not only did Dario teach the student martial arts but also collected money to get the boy an operation after which he regained the use of his hand. “Another student Billy was troubled and through martial arts, he was able to turn his life around,” he said. “However, one of my favourite student remains Luis Carreno, who I consider my godson and who now lives in Dubai. He also achieved great heights in martial arts.” ALSO READ: RAK aircraft crash victim helped UAE students looking to study abroad, fought for fair pay