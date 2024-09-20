Dubai: Massive fire breaks out in Satwa near Sheikh Zayed Road

senior editor talks about his recently released bestseller, which is a visceral account of a career shaped by trials and tribulations
A fire broke out in Satwa, near Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday afternoon, according to eyewitnesses and netizens who shared with Khaleej Times images and videos of clouds of black smoke coming from the area.
The plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen from several parts of the emirate, with reports coming in from Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah and Ras Al Khor.
Residents said authorities responded quickly to put out the fire.
According to A.K., who lives near the area, the fire broke at around 5.30pm.
He shared: “Firefighters responded immediately to control the blaze, and at 5.40pm, the smoke had cleared. But, about 10 minutes later, thick black smoke could be seen coming from the area again. Then, after about 10 minutes, I could see that the fire had gone and the smoke dissipated.”
Meanwhile, authorities have yet to announce the cause of the fire and if there were any people injured in the incident.
