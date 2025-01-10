Dubai Marathon: Route, road closures, affected streets on January 12

Image used for illustrative purposes. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has informed residents of the upcoming route of Dubai Marathon and how it will affect roads.

The authority has asked all those heading out to plan their journey accordingly to avoid delays.

The marathon will kick off on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from 6am until 1pm.

The route will begin from Madinat Jumeirah, behind Dubai Police Academy and will continue towards Abu Dhabi. The route will then continue along King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and turn around on the same road after Media City. Marathoners will continue on the same road, heading towards Sharjah.

Marathoners will then continue along Jumeirah Street, crossing Jumeirah Beach Hotel and will turn back from the crossing leading to Al Mehemal Street. The marathon will conclude across from the starting point.

Affected, closed roads

Several roads will be affected during the day, here's a list:

Umm Suqeim Street

Jumeirah Street

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street

Al Naseem Street

A section of Umm Suqeim Street (the section between Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Road) will be closed starting midnight.