Dubai: Man wins luxury car for third time as 2 others bag $1-million prize

Two lucky individuals became millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Adding to the excitement, one man celebrated an extraordinary third win of a luxury car.

Ahmed Al Blooshi, a 55-year-old Emirati from Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 in Obsidian Black. A regular participant in the promotion for over 20 years, Al Blooshi previously won a Mercedes-Benz S500 in Finest Surprise Series 1387 with ticket number 0595 in April 2009, and a Jaguar XK 5.0 Coupe in Finest Surprise Series 1476 with ticket number 0872 in December 2011.

A father of three, Al Blooshi works in a government agency in Abu Dhabi. "Wow, it’s my third car with Dubai Duty Free! Thank you so much, and to all the people behind this amazing promotion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zaheersultha Asafali, a 38-year-old Indian from Kerala, won $1 million in Series 487 with ticket number 4031, purchased online on December 20.

Asafali, who owns an optical and retail shop in Kerala, began purchasing tickets just 2-3 months ago. The thrilled father of one said, “Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free! I never thought I would win. This will definitely help me a lot, and I am very grateful for this."

Joining Asafali as a fellow millionaire is Nicholas Bauersfeld. The 61-year-old German from Kiel won $1 million with ticket number 2708, which he purchased online on January 6.

Baursfeld has been purchasing Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years. He is self-employed and plans to invest his win. "What great news to receive today,” he said excitedly.

After the Millennium Millionaire draw, three luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Robert Moloney, a 44-year-old British based in Kazakhstan won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Silverstone Grey) motorbike, with ticket number 0933 in Finest Surprise Series 610, which he purchased online on January 1.

Moloney has been buying tickets for the past 8 years. He is a father of two and works as an engineer in Kazakhstan.

Sujith Panakkal a 38-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 GS (Light White Racing Blue) motorbike, with ticket number 1133 in Finest Surprise Series 611, which he purchased online on January 17.